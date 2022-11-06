Man who had longest COVID infection finally cured. Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Doctors were able to cure the man with a mix of neutralising antibodies known to be effective against early coronavirus variants
A Covid patient who testest for 411 days has finally been cured. This is the longest phase a patient has suffered from the infection anywhere in the world.