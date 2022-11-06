Man who had longest COVID infection finally cured. Here’s how

The team crushed up two antiviral treatments not previously used together -- Paxlovid and remdesivir -- and administered them to the unconscious patient via a nasal tube, according to the report. "Miraculously he cleared and perhaps this is now the avenue for how we treat these very difficult persistent infections," Luke Snell, a physician specializing in infectious diseases at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said, emphasizing that this treatment may not translate for normal COVID cases.