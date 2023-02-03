Man who threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth pleads guilty of treason
Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, said I am here to kill the queen when he was arrested
A man caught carrying a loaded crossbow at late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home pleaded guilty in a London court on Friday to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill the monarch.
