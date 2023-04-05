The officials in Manchester have launched a probe into the death of a 27-year-old man who died in October last year, reportedly after living in a ‘heavily mould-infested accommodation.' The man stated facing breathing issues and died due to pneumonia, according to his post-mortem report.

Luke Brooks, was living with his family in a property which after the examination was declared as a ‘heavily mould-infested accommodation,’ news platform METRO reported on Tuesday.

The coroner probing Brooks's death is the same who recently presided over the investigation of death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in a mouldy flat. In recent times the Greater Machester area has reported several cases of a medical issues brought on by mould.

“He spent a lot of time in his room playing video games and left the house on a few occasions," Greater Manchester Police (GMP) representative told the court.

The police official added that when he began to feel unwell, he attempted to schedule an appointment with a general practitioner. However, he was advised by the NHS 111 service that he may have a viral infection and should take ibuprofen.

According to court testimony, Luke experienced weakness, a skin rash, and difficulty breathing in the days leading up to his death. On October 25, Luke suffered a seizure in his bed, and paramedics were called. Sadly, he stopped breathing and passed away.

The officials of the environmental health council visited the house after Luke's death and took some photographs of the house. “There had been some cleaning done in the property between October 25 and the visit on November 1, Luke’s room had actually been cleaned at that point," detective inspector Judith Holmes said.

"There was a small patch of mould growth above a radiator. They had already cleaned the internal walls of Luke’s room, however, it was untidy at that time. There were animals present during the visit," the official added.