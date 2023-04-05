Manchester man dies after living in ‘mouldy' flat, probe launched2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM IST
- Luke Brooks, was living with his family in a property which after the examination was declared as a ‘heavily mould-infested accommodation
The officials in Manchester have launched a probe into the death of a 27-year-old man who died in October last year, reportedly after living in a ‘heavily mould-infested accommodation.' The man stated facing breathing issues and died due to pneumonia, according to his post-mortem report.
