Manchester United: 3 US investment groups get involved in takeover bidding war

The takeover of Manchester United has been supported by financial support provided by American investment group Ares Management, three people with knowledge of the situation spoke to Reuters. Ares, which manages assets worth about $350 billion, is the latest US asset manager to try to secure a financial stake in the English football team. hedge firm Elliott Investment Management is also considering funding a bid after ruling out a full takeover of the team. According to reports, Oaktree Capital also provided finance to bidders.

