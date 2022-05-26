Manchester United: A disappointing season and a wider third quarter loss

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The New York-listed club reported net loss of 27.7 million pounds ($34.9 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with a loss of 18.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Manchester United on Thursday reported a wider net loss in the third quarter as broadcast revenue slipped and wages grew, days after the Premier League club failed to qualify for next season's lucrative European Champions League.
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £51.5 million, a decrease of £7.1 million, or 12%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing eight fewer home and away games across all competitions.
Meanwhile, matchday revenue for the quarter rose over 2,133% to was £35.7 million due to all nine home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd. All twelve home games in the prior year quarter were played behind closed doors.
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £65.6 million, an increase of £7.5 million, or 12.9%, over the last year quarter.
“It has clearly been a disappointing season for the men’s first team. Work is well underway to address this, led by our Football Director, John Murtough and our new manager, Erik ten Hag. Resilience and high standards are core values for Manchester United, and we are determined to achieve better results next season and beyond. Faith in youth is another key tenet of the club and the continued success of our Academy gives us confidence in the future," said CEO Richard Arnold.
The English soccer club secured a spot in next season's Europa League after ending the domestic league campaign in sixth place with 58 points - their lowest tally in the Premier League era.
"Off the pitch, our revenues have continued to recover from the pandemic, reflecting the enduring strength of our commercial operations, which in turn support our ability to continue to invest in the club," he said.
