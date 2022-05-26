Manchester United: A disappointing season and a wider third quarter loss

“It has clearly been a disappointing season for the men’s first team. Work is well underway to address this, led by our Football Director, John Murtough and our new manager, Erik ten Hag. Resilience and high standards are core values for Manchester United, and we are determined to achieve better results next season and beyond. Faith in youth is another key tenet of the club and the continued success of our Academy gives us confidence in the future," said CEO Richard Arnold.

