The sale of Manchester United by the Glazer family has achieved its first big milestone in the public eye, with February 17 serving as the "soft" deadline for investors to submit offers to the club. A number of prominent names have come out as the potential bidders of the English Premier League (EPL) club.

The potential bidders include Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The Qatar sheikh, backed by Nine Two Foundation, plans to offer a debt-free deal. As per reports, Saudi Arabia has also entered the bidding war for ManU. The required documentation has been signed by brokers acting on behalf of several Saudi groups, but it is uncertain whether Saudi Arabia will actually make an offer.

The most prominent name is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in the United Kingdom. A lifelong Manchester United fan, Ratcliffe has made it known that he intends to buy Manchester United from the Glazers. Ratcliffe’s wealth comes from his ownership of the majority of privately-held Ineos, one of the biggest chemical makers in the world. He wants to buy ManU for less than £5 billion.

Meanwhile, US businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer are rumoured to be exploring a bid for United, even though they have not officially announced it. The two, who established Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, were said to be considering a deal for a minority ownership position in the team.

They both possess an 18% part of EPL club Crystal Palace, which they would likely have to sell if they were to be successful in their bid for United. The American duo also has shares in other US sports teams.

A deal by Harris and Blitzer might arouse the wrath of United supporters, who have demonstrated against the Glazer family's ownership of the team numerous times over the past 17 years, according to Sky News.

Having been unable to acquire Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, the duo is rumoured to be exploring an offer for Liverpool. The two supported Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea, but it was defeated by the Clearlake Capital group led by Boehly, a former chairman of both Liverpool and British Airways.

