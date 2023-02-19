Manchester United News: Jim Ratcliffe faces challenge as new names from US emerge in takeover bids
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in the United Kingdom, is the most prominent Manchester United bidder. However, new names have emerged from the United States.
The sale of Manchester United by the Glazer family has achieved its first big milestone in the public eye, with February 17 serving as the "soft" deadline for investors to submit offers to the club. A number of prominent names have come out as the potential bidders of the English Premier League (EPL) club.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×