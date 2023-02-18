With February 17 being the "soft" deadline for investors to submit offers to Manchester United, the Glazer family's process of selling the club has reached its first significant public milestone.

In 2005, the Glazers acquired ManU through a heavily leveraged transaction for 790 million pounds ($951 million). In its fiscal year 2023, the club stated that it anticipated revenues of up to 610 million pounds ($734 million) and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of up to 140 million pounds ($168 million).

Meanwhile, Manchester United takeover possibilities are heating up as the Glazer family is looking for 7 billion pounds ($8.42 billion). A shortlist will be created by Raine Group, the investment bank overseeing the sale process, after potential purchasers submit a bid amount and evidence of finances. Here are the bidders who have officially made enquiries to take over Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has launched a bid to buy the Premier League club. Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which plans to invest in the football teams, the training facility, the stadium, and additional infrastructure, will handle the debt-free financing of the bid.

Jim Ratcliffe

A lifelong Manchester United fan, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has officially declared his intention to purchase Manchester United from the Glazer family. In 2020, it was estimated that Ratcliffe - one of the wealthiest persons in Britain - was worth $28.2 billion. Ratcliffe, however, wants to acquire ManU for under 5 billion pounds.

Saudi Arabia

According to Telegraph Sport, Saudi Arabia has entered the bidding for Manchester United as well as private organisations from all across Riyadh have formally inquired. Although it is unclear whether Saudi Arabia would actually table an offer, middlemen working on behalf of various Saudi groups have signed the necessary paperwork, the publication reported.

Then, there’s this guy.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the owner of Twitter, joked on the social media site that he was buying ManU. But, the 51-year-old American does have the financial resources to make a bid, even though he is not currently viewed as a serious candidate.

