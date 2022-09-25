Mandatory CSR spending the right push for meeting welfare goals: Tarun Bajaj

Bajaj pointed out that CSR spending of companies has grown significantly from ₹10,066 in FY15, the first year of implementation of CSR under legislation to ₹24,865 crore in FY21. Health and sanitation saw maximum funding of around 35% of the total in FY21, followed by education, differently-abled and livelihood sector accounting for around 32% in FY21. This is followed by rural development at around 7.3%. The largest recipient of CSR funds are Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.