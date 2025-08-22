Manhattan's luxury real estate agent booked for biting child’s arm during free t-shirt grab at the Hamptons concert

In a horrific incident, a 75-year-old woman from Manhattan has been accused of biting a 7-year-old girl at a family-friendly concert in the Hamptons as there was tussle over a free t-shirt, reported The Independent.

The report stated that the woman – Gail Bomze – is a luxury Manhattan real estate agent and is a grandmother from New York City. She was arrested at Main Beach in East Hampton Village on Tuesday at 1.25 pm and has been charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the parents of the child, Gail Bomze was trying to receive a t-shirt that was thrown from a balcony during the Tuesdays at Main Beach concert series.

As per the East Hampton Village Police Department, Gail Bomze was accused by an event employee of “kicking and punching kids” during the t-shirt toss.

The young girl alleged Bomze “grabbed her right arm” and “bit” it, leaving the child with a swollen, bloodied limb. Following the child’s parents called 911, the investigators searched the venue and booked Bomze on misdemeanor charges. She was given an appearance ticket, and was released later.

However, Bomze's lawyer, Christopher McGuire, told Page Six, that the suspect “categorically denies these allegations.” He also said that Bomze was knocked to the ground by a group of teenagers while crowds battled for the freebie. This left her “sore and injured.”

He added that on reporting Bomze's concerns to the East Hampton Village Foundation, they apologized and pledged to implement changes to improve the concert’s safety.

Meanwhile, chief executive of the East Hampton Village Foundation – Bradford Billet – claimed it was the first reported incident at the concert for more than five seasons.

“We strongly condemn this alleged, isolated incident,” Billet added.

About Bomze: Bomze is an award-winning real estate agent, known for selling New York City’s most exclusive homes and featured in an episode of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing.

She left her career in HR to become a licensed real estate salesperson in 2003. Her brokered standout deals such as a $21.8 million Park Avenue townhouse and the $4.1 million sale of talk show host Geraldo Rivera’s 89th Street apartment.