In light of the Dalit and Christian communities' call for a strike in Punjab, the state administration has chosen to shut down all schools on August 9, 2023.

As per media reports, this comes as a demonstration of support for the extensive rally protesting against acts of ethnic violence and the mistreatment of women in Manipur.

In a collaborative effort, the Dalit and Christian groups are set to orchestrate a statewide shutdown on August 9, aiming to highlight pressing concerns. To enhance their demonstration, the Christian Brotherhood convened a media briefing at the Jalandhar Press Club and launched the Manipur Insaf Morcha, formally declaring the upcoming Punjab strike, TOI reported.

Surjit Thapar, President of Manipur Insaaf Morcha, detailed the strategy, specifying that the state's movement would be paused from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on August 9.

With a concern for potential disruptions and a priority on safeguarding children, the state authorities have opted to keep schools shut tody. This measure is intended to avert any undesirable occurrences and uphold the students' safety.

The catalyst behind this protest is a disturbing event that surfaced via a video recorded on May 4. The video depicted a distressing incident wherein a group of men publicly humiliated two women from different communities in Manipur by forcing them to parade naked. This deeply unsettling act prompted nationwide indignation on a large scale.

The bandh movement is a reaction to the broader and ongoing problem of ethnic turmoil that erupted in Manipur on May 3. The unrest ensued after a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' arranged by hill districts, was held to counter the Meitei community's plea for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification. With more than 160 fatalities and numerous injuries, the call for a bandh echoes as a potent plea for justice and increased awareness.

Earlier on Monday, the Central government has dispatched 800 additional security personnel to Manipur as the tiny state has remained gripped in severe ethnic clashes for nearly 100 days, Hindustan Times reported.

Besides, Manipur Chief Minister is facing a new challenge--an "indefinite social boycott" by Meitei's outfit, as well as, the Kuki People’s Alliance.

At present, around 125 companies of different paramilitary forces have been deployed in the strife-torn Manipur and nearly 164 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. One company has around 120-135 personnel. There are around 55-70 personnel in one army column.

Meanwhile, Manipur police, in a press note issued on Twitter, has said that reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only on August 5 were ‘misleading’.

They added that the security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts.

