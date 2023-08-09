Manipur Violence: Schools in Punjab to remain closed today due to 'bandh' by Dalit and Christian community2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Dalit and Christian communities in Punjab call for a strike to protest ethnic violence and mistreatment of women in Manipur. Schools in Punjab to be shut down on August 9 in support of the strike.
In light of the Dalit and Christian communities' call for a strike in Punjab, the state administration has chosen to shut down all schools on August 9, 2023.
