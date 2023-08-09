The bandh movement is a reaction to the broader and ongoing problem of ethnic turmoil that erupted in Manipur on May 3. The unrest ensued after a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' arranged by hill districts, was held to counter the Meitei community's plea for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification. With more than 160 fatalities and numerous injuries, the call for a bandh echoes as a potent plea for justice and increased awareness.