New Delhi: A report on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Institute for Competitiveness was released at a media conference event on Friday.
The event was attended by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov and Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness.
The report release was timed around the special milestone of the completion of the 100th episode of the popular radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ hosted by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
The report is the result of an extensive study of the 99-episode transcripts of Mann Ki Baat published from 2014-2023 using Natural Language Processing tools. It is a comprehensive compilation of a ‘decade of reflection’ on the impact that the platform championed by Prime Minister Modi has made on galvanizing people’s resolve and action to bring about societal change and transformation.
It captures case studies, which have been curated by Axis My India, on key thematic areas: cleanliness and sanitation, healthcare, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability and celebrates the participation of diverse grassroot changemakers including panchayat leaders, startups and the youth that have helped galvanize public awareness about these subjects and energize people to experiment with new, innovative, and long-term solutions, for India and the world.
Connecting with citizens, catalyzing action, inspiring changemakers to advance sustainable development and celebrating our Culture, tradition, and indigenous capabilities for innovations were the buzz words at the report launch.
Noting that Mann Ki Baat is the country’s most popular radio program, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati acknowledged the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership and congratulated everyone associated with the Mann Ki Baat program for creating an inspiring and far-reaching platform that connected crores of Indians on important social issues.
He said that Mann Ki Baat is unparalleled in its reach. As per a recent study, it has reached over 100 crore listeners at least one. Mann Ki Baat has been translated into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages by All India Radio. In addition to English, the programme is broadcast in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The programme is currently being aired by over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.
Amit Kapoor, chairman, Institute for Competitiveness, stressed on the program’s ability to encourage citizen engagement by saying, “The report analyzing Mann Ki Baat is a valuable contribution to understanding the reach and impact of a unique radio show. Millions of people are being reached through the show by Prime Minister Modi, and the report highlights the power of radio to connect with the masses, informing and addressing topics important for the citizens."
