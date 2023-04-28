He said that Mann Ki Baat is unparalleled in its reach. As per a recent study, it has reached over 100 crore listeners at least one. Mann Ki Baat has been translated into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages by All India Radio. In addition to English, the programme is broadcast in 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The programme is currently being aired by over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.