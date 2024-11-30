Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently made headlines for her philanthropic spirit and impeccable fashion sense as she hosted a Christmas dinner in California for Afghan refugee women. The event, part of the Archewell Foundation’s Welcome Project, celebrated resilience and cultural traditions, showcasing Meghan's dedication to meaningful causes.

Yet, it wasn’t just Meghan Markle's compassion that turned heads – her breathtaking £82,000 ( ₹84 Lakhs) outfit became the talk of the town, capturing global attention and sparking a viral buzz.

A Glimpse at Meghan’s Luxurious Look Meghan Markle's Christmas dinner ensemble was a masterclass in refined elegance and understated glamour, with each piece chosen to reflect her sophisticated style.

Chic and Sophisticated Clothing Leset Sleeveless Turtleneck (Approx. ₹31,000): A sleek, minimalist top that perfectly framed her figure.

Gabriela Hearst Tailored Trousers (Approx. ₹1,11,000): Crafted with precision, these trousers added an air of tailored sophistication.

Manolo Blahnik Heels (Approx. ₹59,000): Classic high heels that brought the ensemble together with effortless polish.

The Sparkle of Sentimental Jewellery Meghan Markle’s jewellery choices for the evening held deep personal significance, blending sentimental heirlooms with dazzling designer pieces.

Cartier ‘Love’ Bracelet (Approx. ₹7,15,000): A timeless favourite in Meghan’s collection, symbolising everlasting bonds.

Princess Diana’s Gold Tank Watch: An irreplaceable heirloom from her late mother-in-law, adding emotional depth to her outfit.

Lorraine Schwartz Emerald-Cut Diamond Pinky Ring (Approx. ₹57,70,000): A show-stopping piece that stole the spotlight with its brilliance.

Delicate Gold Bead Bracelet: An understated touch of elegance, its designer remains a mystery.

A Night of Purpose and Glamour While Meghan Markle’s outfit undoubtedly captured the public’s imagination, her focus remained firmly on the Afghan women she gathered to celebrate.