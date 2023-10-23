Bangladesh train collision: 15 killed, several injured in train accident. Details here
Bangladesh train collision: The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles)from capital Dhaka
At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm.