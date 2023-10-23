Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh train collision: 15 killed, several injured in train accident. Details here

Bangladesh train collision: 15 killed, several injured in train accident. Details here

Livemint

  • Bangladesh train collision: The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles)from capital Dhaka

Thirteen bodies have been found so far, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station.

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm.

Thirteen bodies have been found so far, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station.

Several people were trapped under the damaged coaches, the news portal said.

"An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindhur from behind, striking two of the carriages," said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.

The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles)from capital Dhaka.

The death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing, local police official Sirajul Islam said.

The crash in the eastern city of Bhairab saw a freight train smash into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said.

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab told AFP, which lies around 60 kilometres (38 miles) northeast of the capital Dhaka.

"The death toll will rise," Rahman said, with rescuers reporting they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

The accident, which took place at around 4:00 pm (1000 GMT), occurred when one train entered the same line as the other, Rahman said.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling, negligence, old tracks or other rundown infrastructure.

*With Agency Inputs

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 05:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.