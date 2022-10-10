Many parts of Emirates superjumbo up for sale at Airbus A380 three-day auction

Airbus made this announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying that the aircraft auction includes a unique collection designed in collaboration with amazing artists.
In a rare chance, Airbus is offering to own a piece of aviation history by joining the A380 auction from October 13 to 15, 2022. The European planemaker is inviting bids for parts of a retired Emirates aircraft---an Airbus A380 superjumbo at the three-day auction at its headquarters in Toulouse, France.
In a rare chance, Airbus is offering to own a piece of aviation history by joining the A380 auction from October 13 to 15, 2022. The European planemaker is inviting bids for parts of a retired Emirates aircraft---an Airbus A380 superjumbo at the three-day auction at its headquarters in Toulouse, France.
Interested people need to register today for the three-day auction that is set to take place on October 13, 14, and 15 this year. Visit the official website---airbus.com---for the registration.
“Join the #A380 auction on Oct. 13th-15th, and get your own piece of this iconic legend! There is something for everyone, including a unique collection designed in collaboration with amazing artists. Don't miss out, register today!" Airbus tweeted.
Airbus, on its website, stated that the A380 took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport on its maiden flight on 27 April 2005.
“This global event, which remains etched in our collective memory, marked the beginning of a real love affair between this exceptional aircraft and people around the world," the company said.
It also added that the proceeds from this auction will help the Airbus Foundation continue to facilitate charitable initiatives worldwide leveraging an international network of employees, associations and other organizations, supporting general interest projects.
The Airbus Foundation is a corporate foundation under French law and was created in December 2008. The foundation facilitates philanthropic initiatives worldwide, as per Airbus reports available on its web portal.
“Over 500 items, mostly from the cabin of this iconic aircraft, will be offered to enthusiasts, such as lamps, a bar, staircase, windows, seats, engine blades, and even the orange jumpsuit of the A380 test pilots," Airbus said on its website.
