Many senate democrats set to join Republicans in blocking DC criminal code

Proponents of the D.C. code say the changes have been misunderstood and misrepresented. The overhaul also would have added new tools to crack down on crimes, like making possession of assault weapons, automatic weapons and ghost guns—those without a serial number that can be assembled at home—a felony offense punishable by a four-year maximum sentence, according to Jinwoo Park, executive director of the Criminal Code Reform Commission. Currently, such crimes are misdemeanors, punishable by a year or less in prison.