Many senate democrats set to join Republicans in blocking DC criminal code
- Congress hasn’t formally overturned a D.C. law in more than three decades.
WASHINGTON—The Senate prepared to block the District of Columbia’s recently revised criminal code, with many Democrats expected to join Republicans in stopping a city law for the first time in more than three decades.
Many Senate Democrats, including those facing tough re-election fights in 2024, have raced to join Republicans because of concern that some parts of the penal-code overhaul would lower criminal sentencing just as murders and car thefts are rising in the capital city. Local lawmakers say Congress is improperly interfering in city matters and misrepresenting the changes to the code.
The vote, expected later Wednesday, is on a measure from Sen. Bill Hagerty (R., Tenn.) to use Congress’s authority to overturn the city’s laws before they take effect. Congress has routinely added riders to spending bills to nullify D.C. measures on issues including drugs and abortion, but hasn’t formally blocked a D.C. law since 1991, when it stepped in to stop a change to the city’s building-height limits.
The House has already approved the measure, and President Biden said last week he would sign the resolution into law, a move seen as influencing lawmakers who were on the fence to also back the move.
Mr. Biden’s statement reversed a position staked out just weeks earlier by his White House, which had said that Congress should respect the city’s right to govern its own local affairs. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Tuesday he would vote to stop the D.C. code revisions. The D.C. Council, facing an embarrassing reversal, unsuccessfully tried to pull the bill back.
The city’s criminal-code revisions would, among other things, eliminate almost all mandatory minimum sentences and reduce the maximum punishments for certain crimes, such as carjackings and unauthorized possession of firearms. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had opposed the measure, saying some elements were unsound, including provisions allowing jury trials for misdemeanors, which she said would strain the judicial system. But she was overruled by the D.C. Council.
In recent days, Democratic lawmakers including Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin all said that they would side with Republicans, citing elements of the criminal-code revisions that they see as problematic. All those Democrats are vulnerable in their 2024 re-election battles.
Proponents of the D.C. code say the changes have been misunderstood and misrepresented. The overhaul also would have added new tools to crack down on crimes, like making possession of assault weapons, automatic weapons and ghost guns—those without a serial number that can be assembled at home—a felony offense punishable by a four-year maximum sentence, according to Jinwoo Park, executive director of the Criminal Code Reform Commission. Currently, such crimes are misdemeanors, punishable by a year or less in prison.
“The facts—they’ve been so distorted away from the truth," said Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), who made an impassioned plea in a closed-door Senate lunch on Tuesday for his colleagues to vote against the disapproval resolution. “This is a city trying to protect itself by instituting new laws against, you know, guns, crimes against police officers."
Republicans said the growing support from Democrats showed they were worried about the 2024 races.
“It seems like they’re going to start voting more like Republicans because they’ll probably have to given that their states have increasingly become more Republican," said Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.), the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, citing Montana, West Virginia and Ohio in particular.
He said that crime would be one of the top three issues in the 2024 elections, along with inflation and a surge of migrants coming across the southern border.
Some Democrats have been upset with the White House, which reversed its position after the House had already voted on whether to disapprove of D.C.’s revised penal code. While some 31 Democrats joined Republicans to disapprove of the city’s crime-code rewrite, another 173 Democrats voted to support D.C.’s rights to govern itself, only to be caught on the wrong side of their party’s president.
“They gave a signal that led the House Democrats to take certain action and the president then took a different position," Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) said earlier this week. “It speaks for itself."
Mr. Durbin had earlier this week said that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her re-election bid in part because of frustration over rising crime, and that he understood the importance of safety to voters. But on Tuesday, after hearing Mr. Booker speak, Mr. Durbin said that he wasn’t sure how he would vote.
“He revealed a lot of facts about the criminal code reform that weren’t discussed publicly before and called attention to the fact that there were changes in sentencing which are tougher on an awful lot of crimes," Mr. Durbin said.
