Mar-a-Lago search turned up potentially privileged documents, DOJ says

A separate document released Friday, the heavily redacted affidavit which described the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s justification for its search of the Florida estate, outlined how law-enforcement officers not involved in the investigation would search Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office. The affidavit referred to it as “45 Office"—an apparent reference to Mr. Trump being the 45th president—and said the separate team would identify and separate out any documents that might be covered by attorney-client privilege.