Marburg disease explained: Definition, origin, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

- Marburg disease's case fatality rates have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent, depending on virus strain and case management.
Marburg disease, or Marburg virus disease (MVD), has been considered as fatal by the World Health Organization since case fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent and is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country.
According to the WHO, MVD formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans. Its case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88%, depending on virus strain and case management.
What is Marburg disease, or Marburg virus disease or MVD:
WHO says that MVD is a highly virulent disease which causes haemorrhagic fever in humans. Its a disease spread by Marburg virus. Both Marburg and Ebola viruses are members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus).
History/Origin?
Marburg virus disease was initially detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia. As per details, the was associated with laboratory work using African green monkeys imported from Uganda. It further spread to Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.
How transmission occurs:
The Marburg spreads through human-to-human transmission via direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids.
Also, close contact with patients when infection control precautions are not strictly practiced, transmission can take place.
Contaminated injection equipment or through needle-stick injuries is associated with more severe disease, rapid deterioration, and, possibly, a higher fatality rate. Apart from this, burial ceremonies involving direct contact with the body of the deceased can spread MVD.
Symptoms:
a) High fever, severe headache and severe malaise.
b) Muscle aches and pains.
c) Severe watery diarrhoea (can persist for a week) abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting.
d) Following this, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy.
e) Spontaneous bleeding at venepuncture sites.
f) Death, most often between 8 and 9 days after symptom onset, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.
Diagnosis:
a) Antibody-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
b) Antigen-capture detection tests
c) Serum neutralization test
d) Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay
e) Electron microscopy
f) Virus isolation by cell culture.
Treatment and vaccines:
No vaccines or antiviral treatments approved for MVD as of now. Though EMA granted a marketing authorisation to Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo). against EVD in May 2020, but its efficacy has not been proven in clinical trials.
No vaccines or antiviral treatments approved for MVD as of now. Though EMA granted a marketing authorisation to Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo). against EVD in May 2020, but its efficacy has not been proven in clinical trials.