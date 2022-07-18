Marburg virus: With 88% mortality rate, this highly infectious disease can be lethal2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 03:40 PM IST
‘Marburg can easily get out of hand,’ said WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.
After labs verified the illnesses in two cases reported earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has proclaimed Ghana's first outbreak of the sickness caused by the Marburg virus, which is similar to Ebola. According to the WHO, the illness, a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that belongs to the same family as Ebola, is transferred to humans by fruit bats and among people by direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals and surfaces.