Samples from two unrelated, deceased patients from Ghana's southern Ashanti area tested positive in a preliminary investigation; nevertheless, they were sent to the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal, for further confirmation. The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Ghana's findings were supported by the laboratory of the UN agency for health, according to a statement released by WHO on Sunday. According to WHO, more than 90 contacts, including community members and health professionals, have been found and are being watched.