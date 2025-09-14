Viral Video: Marching against immigrants, protesters stop at stall to buy Indian snack ‘onion bhajis’

Netizens flagged an "irony" amid one of the "biggest" far-right protests in the country. Lakhs of protesters are out on the London streets to demonstrate against immigrants.

The ironic moment was caught on camera on Saturday, when more than 100,000 people marched through London for a protest organised by anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

The viral video apparently showed the protesters buying snacks from a stall that sold "onion bhajis" — Indian snacks.

As per the latest data, Indian students and workers are among the largest group of foreigners to have left the UK over the past year, showed the country’s latest migration statistics released on Thursday. According to Ministry of External Affairs data, there are around 17,64,000 overseas Indians in the UK.

The viral clip left the internet in splits, with many mockingly saying: “Marching against immigrants fuelled up on samosas and onion bhajis 😂.”

Another user said, "Racist buying an onion bhaji before he protests against immigrants. Bro you'll starve if immigrants leave the UK 🤣🤣🤣"

The UK is divided on the immigration issue, which is a corollary of racism issue in the nation. The two groups were 'Stand Up To Racism' and 'Unite the Kingdom'.

London's Metropolitan Police said the "Unite the Kingdom" march, organised by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, was attended by around 110,000 people, who were kept apart from a "Stand Up to Racism" counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

The police appeared to be taken by surprise by the size of the turnout, describing the rally as "too big to fit into Whitehall," a wide street lined with government buildings, on the approved route of the march.