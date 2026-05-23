Marco Rubio in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Rubio invites PM Modi to White House

Marco Rubio in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday after arriving for his first official visit to India -- a trip aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.
PM Modi in a post on X said, “Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good.”
The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Mother House -- the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity -- before flying to the national capital.
“Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit,” Rubio said in a social media post.
Ways to bolster India-US ties in energy, trade, investment, critical technology and people-to-people exchanges are likely to dominate the talks between Jaishankar and Rubio, people familiar with the matter told PTI.
The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the West Asia crisis and its economic impact, including on energy supplies, they said.
Rubio's trip to India comes over five weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri undertook a three-day visit to Washington DC that focused on stabilising the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. (PTI)
US Ambassador Sergio Gor, welcoming the Secretary of State, outlined a forward-looking agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He underlined the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Washington's focus on realising President Donald Trump's strategic vision for a stronger US-India partnership.
On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar and attend the US Embassy's Independence Day celebrations. The Secretary of State will travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday before returning to Delhi on Tuesday morning for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Get all LIVE updates on Marco Rubio's India visit here on Mint!
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi deepening India-US ties across trade, security and critical technologies.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary Rubio.
Over the next few months, the US president repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading towards a full-scale war.
New Delhi stoutly maintained that the cessation of the hostilities was a result of talks between India and Pakistan, and the US involvement had nothing to do with it.
Washington's new immigration policy and its decision to increase the H1B visa fee also contributed to the slide in India-US ties.
US Secretary of State Rubio invites PM Modi to White House: US ambassador.
PM Modi in a post on X said, “Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good.”
On US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, Sister Concettina, the Secretary General of the Missionaries of Charity, says, "It was his initiative to come to the Mother House, and it was a joy for us to welcome him because he wanted to receive blessings at Mother's tomb. We prayed together, and that is about all. Nothing else really happened... It was just like a family get-together."
U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor tweets, "Honored to welcome my friend Secretary Marco Rubio to India! We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing US President's vision for an even stronger U.S.-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together!"
During his visit, Rubio will also take part on Tuesday in a meeting of the Quad, a strategic grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia. The partnership focuses on promoting a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific and is widely viewed as a counterweight to China’s growing economic and military influence in the region, Bloomberg reported.
Ways to bolster India-US ties in energy, trade, investment, critical technology and people-to-people exchanges are likely to dominate the talks between Jaishankar and Rubio, people familiar with the matter told PTI.
The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the West Asia crisis and its economic impact, including on energy supplies, they said.
Rubio's trip to India comes over five weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri undertook a three-day visit to Washington DC that focused on stabilising the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. (PTI)
On US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "Even we cannot understand the sudden visit of Rubio. I feel he has perhaps come seeking India's help amid the ongoing Gulf War and strategy. I think we can still correct our foreign policy. We should adopt a neutral foreign policy and have good relations with all countries. We will only ourselves by getting entangled in such things."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Delhi after his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal earlier today.
Here in Delhi, Secretary Rubio is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliver remarks at a U.S. Embassy Support Annex Building dedication ceremony and attend a Roosevelt House reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor today.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in New Delhi on Saturday, aiming to repair bilateral ties that have been under strain since mid-last year.
The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending a Quad foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.