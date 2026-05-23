Marco Rubio in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Rubio invites PM Modi to White House

Marco Rubio in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday after arriving for his first official visit to India -- a trip aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.

PM Modi in a post on X said, “Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good.”

The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Mother House -- the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity -- before flying to the national capital.

“Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit,” Rubio said in a social media post.

What to expect?

Ways to bolster India-US ties in energy, trade, investment, critical technology and people-to-people exchanges are likely to dominate the talks between Jaishankar and Rubio, people familiar with the matter told PTI.

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the West Asia crisis and its economic impact, including on energy supplies, they said.

Rubio's trip to India comes over five weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri undertook a three-day visit to Washington DC that focused on stabilising the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. (PTI)

Check his itinerary

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, welcoming the Secretary of State, outlined a forward-looking agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He underlined the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Washington's focus on realising President Donald Trump's strategic vision for a stronger US-India partnership.

On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar and attend the US Embassy's Independence Day celebrations. The Secretary of State will travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday before returning to Delhi on Tuesday morning for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Get all LIVE updates on Marco Rubio's India visit here on Mint!