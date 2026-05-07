Marco Rubio, Pope Leo push for peace during talks in Vatican on Iran war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday (May 7) for talks focused on the conflict in the Middle East, humanitarian crises and broader diplomatic cooperation between Washington and the Holy See.

According to the US State Department, Rubio and the pontiff discussed “topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere” as well as the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting comes amid attempts to repair tensions between the Vatican and President Donald Trump following public disagreements over the Iran conflict and immigration policies.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said: “The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.”

Vatican stresses ‘need to work tirelessly for peace’ The Vatican said Pope Leo XIV and Rubio exchanged views on global conflicts and humanitarian challenges during the discussions.

In an official statement, the Holy See said: “The shared commitment to fostering good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America was reaffirmed.”

The Vatican added that both sides discussed countries affected by war and political instability, along with “the need to work tirelessly in favour of peace.”

Rubio also held talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his more than two-hour visit to the Vatican.

Visit follows public clash between Trump and Pope Rubio’s trip comes after weeks of tension between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV.

The dispute intensified after the pope criticised the Iran war and expressed opposition to military escalation in the region. Trump responded with sharp criticism on social media, accusing the pontiff of being soft on terrorism and weak on security issues.

Pope Leo later defended his remarks, saying: “The mission of the church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace. If someone wants to criticize me for announcing the Gospel, let him do it with the truth.”

Trump also sparked backlash after sharing a social media image appearing to compare himself to Jesus Christ, though the post was later deleted.

Rubio defends Trump’s criticism Rubio said Trump’s criticism of the pope was tied to concerns over Iran potentially obtaining nuclear weapons.

Rubio stressed that the Vatican visit had been planned well in advance and was not solely aimed at easing tensions.

Symbolic exchange during Vatican meeting Footage released by the Vatican showed Pope Leo greeting Rubio warmly at the beginning of the closed-door meeting.

Addressing him formally as “Mr. Secretary,” the pope shook hands with Rubio, who replied:

“Great to see you.”

Rubio, a Catholic and potential Republican contender for the 2028 presidential race, presented the pope with a crystal football paperweight carrying the seal of the US State Department.

Joking about the pope’s known support for the Chicago White Sox, Rubio said: “You’re more of a baseball guy.”

Pope Leo, in return, gifted Rubio a pen made from olive wood.

“Olive being of course the plant of peace,” the pope remarked.

Diplomatic strains remain The meeting also took place against the backdrop of wider tensions between Washington and Rome over the Iran conflict.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently defended the pope after Trump criticised him publicly. Italy has also resisted deeper involvement in the conflict, with Rome reportedly denying the US use of certain military facilities for combat operations linked to Iran.