Marco Rubio says ‘measures likely’ as Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Britain for new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the UK's new sanctions on Russia, as Zelenskyy believes it would help pressure Moscow toward peace.

In a message on X, the Ukrainian President said, “I spoke with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer. I thanked him for the new British sanctions, which help pressure Russia toward peace. Only coercion will work. Today we have a sanctions decision from the UK, as well as from the EU, and it would be good if the United States also helped.”

"Keir and I discussed the key elements of our diplomatic efforts and the potential meetings that could really ensure a ceasefire and progress toward lasting peace. We also discussed yesterday's conversation with President Trump, as well as our joint actions within the Coalition of the Willing. We agreed to stay in close contact, nearly on a daily basis. Thank you, Britain!" Zelensky added.

According to news agency ANI, highlighting the need for a coordinated international response and a sustained pressure, Zalensky said, “Our European partners are already preparing the next steps in this critically important canvas of pressure on Russia to stop the war.”

US may consider new sanctions on Russia US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday reportedly said that Russia would be slammed with additional sanctions by Washington if Moscow fails to provide a formal proposal outlining its conditions for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ANI report said, quoting Anadolu Agency.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said that such a delay from Russia would show Moscow's real intent to negotiate on the matter.

Also Read | UK hits Russia with 100 sanctions as Trump-Putin call yields no progress

"It's our understanding that the Russians are going to write up terms for what they would require in order to reach a ceasefire that then would allow broader negotiations," Rubio told the Senate Committee as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

"We await those terms, and then I'll have a much better understanding about Mr. Putin's calculation once we see what those terms look like," he added.

When asked about the possibility of new sanctions, Rubio said such measures are likely if Russia appears unwilling to pursue peace and continues the war effort, the report said.

"If it is clear that the Russians are not interested in a peace deal and they just want to keep fighting a war, it may very well come to that point," he noted, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

However, Rubio emphasised that US President Donald Trump prefers not to threaten sanctions at this stage, fearing it could derail the diplomatic process.

EU sanctions against Russia Zelensky and Starmer discussed key elements of Ukraine's diplomatic strategy, focusing on potential meetings to secure a ceasefire and progress toward peace.

The conversation also included reflections on Zelensky's recent call with US President Donald Trump, as well as joint actions within the Coalition of the Willing, the ANI report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK and the European Union (EU) unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia's economy, shadow oil fleet, and military supply chains.

The EU adopted its 17th and most extensive sanctions package, while the UK imposed 100 fresh sanctions, including on financial institutions and military suppliers.

The European Council adopted the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, cutting off Russia's access to key military technology.