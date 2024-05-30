Marcos’ Surprising Embrace of US Puts China on Back Foot
As soon as it became clear that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had won the Philippine presidential election in May 2022, the nation’s ambassador to the US was asked by the White House when President Joe Biden should give him a congratulatory call.
