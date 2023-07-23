Margot Robbie's Barbie movie paints the town pink. See pictures of fans celebrate the movie 14 Photos . Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie movie released in theatres earlier this week to a great reception. See pictures of celebration of the movie Barbie. 1/14A screen grab shows Matthew Keith's collection of Barbies during an interview with Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 21, 2023. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS (REUTERS) 2/14A screen grab shows Matthew Keith's collection of Barbies during an interview with Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 21, 2023. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS (REUTERS) 3/14A screen grab shows Matthew Keith's collection of Barbie dolls during an interview with Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 21, 2023. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS) 4/14Anne Beatriz dos Santos de Souza, 11, known as the black Barbie of Complexo do Alemao, left, inside a giant packaging cutout, poses for photos with visitors before the screening of the movie Barbie, at the cinema in Complexo do Alemao favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) (AP) 5/14Anne Beatriz dos Santos de Souza, 11, center, known as the black Barbie of Complexo do Alemao, walks to participate in a photo session with residents before the screening of the movie Barbie, at the cinema in Complexo do Alemao favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) (AP) 6/14Maria Eduarda, 11, dances during a performance by the Crespinho group, before the screening of the movie Barbie, at the cinema in Complexo do Alemao favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) (AP) 7/14Barbie cosplayers pose outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (AFP) 8/14A woman wears a hat inspired by the movie Barbie, at a Barbie-themed restaurant in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) (AP) 9/14An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests earlier this year after the ouster of her predecessor, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (AP) 10/14People pose for photos at Wunder Garten's Barbie Ball in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson (REUTERS) 11/14Women visit a Barbie-themed restaurant in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) (AP) 12/14People dance during Wunder Garten's Barbie Ball in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson (REUTERS) 13/14People wait in line to take photos during Wunder Garten's Barbie Ball in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson (REUTERS) 14/14RobThomas Shaw poses for photos during Wunder Garten's Barbie Ball in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson (REUTERS)