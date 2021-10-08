Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize 2021

The pair were honoured ‘for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression “which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace", announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression “which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace", announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday.

The pair were honoured "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The pair were honoured "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused “critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the Nobel committee said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused “critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the Nobel committee said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She and Rappler “have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."

She and Rappler “have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."

Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993.

Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993.

“Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power," the Nobel committee said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power," the Nobel committee said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The newspaper’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media," it added.

“The newspaper’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media," it added.

The award is intended to honour an individual or organization that has done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The award is intended to honour an individual or organization that has done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

It is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Other Nobel awards

Other Nobel awards

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan were named as laureates of the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan were named as laureates of the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday to UK-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday to UK-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Still to come Monday is the prize for outstanding work in the field economics.

Still to come Monday is the prize for outstanding work in the field economics.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}