Marine Le Pen out of 2027 Presidential race as French court delivers embezzlement verdict

A French court on Monday (March 31) barred Marine Le Pen from seeking public office for five years following a guilty verdict for embezzlement. The ruling, which takes immediate effect, delivers a major setback to the far-right leader’s presidential aspirations.

While Marine Le Pen can appeal the decision, legal experts note that her ineligibility remains in force unless overturned, potentially ruling her out of the 2027 presidential race.

A political blow Le Pen, who has been a dominant figure in French politics, was not present in court when the judge pronounced the sentence. She had already walked out when the judge initially indicated she would be barred from office. As details of the ruling emerged, she appeared visibly agitated, shaking her head in disagreement.

“Incredible,” Le Pen whispered at one point before abruptly leaving the courtroom.

Supporters decry the verdict Her political allies swiftly condemned the ruling. Jordan Bardella, her 29-year-old protégé and potential replacement in 2027, stated on X, formerly Twitter, that Le Pen “is being unjustly condemned” and that French democracy “is being executed.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also voiced support, posting “Je suis Marine!” on X.

The accusations and verdict Le Pen and 24 other officials from her National Rally party were accused of misusing European Parliament funds between 2004 and 2016. The court ruled that they had siphoned off EU money intended for parliamentary aides to pay party staff instead.

The judge found that Le Pen had been at the heart of “a system” designed to benefit her party, though it was noted that she and her co-defendants did not personally enrich themselves.

The court sentenced Le Pen to two years of house arrest, but it was the political ramifications—her five-year ineligibility—that dealt the biggest blow to her career.

Le Pen’s defense Throughout the nine-week trial, which concluded in late 2024, Le Pen denied wrongdoing, arguing that she was not the mastermind behind the financial misconduct.

“There are 11 million people who voted for the movement I represent,” she told the court. “So tomorrow, potentially, millions and millions of French people would see themselves deprived of their candidate in the election.”

She maintained that it was reasonable to allocate EU-paid aides to tasks that benefited party lawmakers.

2027 presidential race With Le Pen’s disqualification, Jordan Bardella is seen as the most likely successor for the 2027 presidential race. Bardella, who took over leadership of the party in 2021, has been a rising star in the far-right movement. Advertisement

Le Pen’s legal team is expected to appeal the ruling, but with the election just two years away, overturning the verdict in time remains uncertain.