Mark Carney confirms Donald Trump wanted Canada as the 51st state during their first call — Here’s how he responded

US President Donald Trump during a March 28 call suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that Canada should become the United States' 51st state, a proposal Carney diplomatically declined. While Trump promoted the benefits of the idea, Carney later downplayed the conversation.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published27 Apr 2025, 01:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts on the day he delivers a speech at Seneca College King Campus during his Liberal Party election campaign tour in King City, Ontario, Canada April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump suggested Canada should become the United States' 51st state during his first call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Carney confirmed this week.

Advertisement

The phone conversation took place on March 28, amid escalating tensions as the US prepared to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Trump described the call at the time as "extremely productive," while Carney characterized it as "cordial" and "positive."

Trump’s proposal: "Benefits" of joining the US

According to two sources familiar with the conversation, New York Post stated, Trump touted the "benefits" of Canada joining the United States.

Carney responded diplomatically, telling Trump, “Let’s agree to disagree on that one,” before the leaders moved on to discuss trade issues.

Carney downplays controversy

Carney initially omitted the 51st state proposal when recounting the call, instead claiming that Trump "respected Canada’s sovereignty." However, Carney clarified his position at a campaign stop in British Columbia.

Advertisement

“The President brings this up all the time. I told him, ‘That will never happen’... the President says a lot of things,” Carney said, seeking to defuse the controversy.

Trump doubles down: "Canada would cease to exist"

Meanwhile, the White House declined to elaborate beyond Trump's earlier comments on Truth Social.

Trump, however, reinforced his stance on Wednesday during an interview with Time, stating, he was not joking about the 51st state idea.

Tariffs, Trump, and a tightening election race

The surprising comments come as Canadians head to the polls in record numbers for early voting ahead of Monday’s federal election.

The election campaign has been dominated by discussions about Trump, tariffs, and trade, with Carney’s Liberal Party.

Also Read | Trump draws the line: No tariff cuts for China without ‘substantial’ deal
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldMark Carney confirms Donald Trump wanted Canada as the 51st state during their first call — Here’s how he responded
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 01:32 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App