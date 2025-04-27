Mark Carney confirms Donald Trump wanted Canada as the 51st state during their first call — Here’s how he responded

US President Donald Trump suggested Canada should become the United States' 51st state during his first call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Carney confirmed this week.

Trump’s proposal: "Benefits" of joining the US According to two sources familiar with the conversation, New York Post stated, Trump touted the "benefits" of Canada joining the United States.

Carney responded diplomatically, telling Trump, “Let’s agree to disagree on that one,” before the leaders moved on to discuss trade issues.

Carney downplays controversy Carney initially omitted the 51st state proposal when recounting the call, instead claiming that Trump "respected Canada’s sovereignty." However, Carney clarified his position at a campaign stop in British Columbia.

“The President brings this up all the time. I told him, ‘That will never happen’... the President says a lot of things,” Carney said, seeking to defuse the controversy.

Trump doubles down: "Canada would cease to exist" Meanwhile, the White House declined to elaborate beyond Trump's earlier comments on Truth Social.

Trump, however, reinforced his stance on Wednesday during an interview with Time, stating, he was not joking about the 51st state idea.

Tariffs, Trump, and a tightening election race The surprising comments come as Canadians head to the polls in record numbers for early voting ahead of Monday’s federal election.