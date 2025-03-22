Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday that US President Donald Trump would eventually have to recognise Canada’s sovereignty and start comprehensive trade talks, as Americans would suffer due to the trade war.

The talks between the two countries will not begin “until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. By the way, this is not a high bar," AP reported, quoting the Canadian Prime Minister.

What did Carney say? “In the end, Americans are going to lose from American trade action and that’s one of the reasons I am confident that there will be that discussion with the appropriate amount of respect and the breadth…I am ready for it anytime they are ready," he added.

Donald Trump's attack on Canada On Friday, Trump again attacked Canada, stating the country should be the 51st state of the US. He even mentioned that the US keeps Canada “afloat.”

“When I say they should be a state, I mean that,” Trump said.

No phone call with Trump yet Carney, who took charge as the Canadian Prime Minister last Friday, has not had a phone call with Trump yet. The US President had previously mocked the then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him “Governor,” a title given to the US state head. Trump has not mentioned Carney's name yet. Carney recently met provincial leaders of Canada at the War Museum in Ottawa to discuss the trade war.

Tariffs imposed by Trump After assuming power in January 2025, Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminium. He has even threatened to levy further tariffs on the trading partners of the US from April 2, which will include Canada as well.

Also Read | Carney is yet to make his mark; Manmohan Singh made his long ago

Carney's win Carney took the Prime Minister's office last Friday after receiving majority votes to lead the Liberal Party. His win comes after Justin Trudeau decided to step down earlier.

Also Read | Carney Taps Champagne as Finance Minister in Trade War Strategy