Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ex-central banker Mark Carney was formally sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday, putting him in a position to fight tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump that could devastate the trade-dependent Canadian economy.
In the presence of Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, who is Canada's head of state, Carney took the oath of office.
This is a developing story, more details are being added
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.