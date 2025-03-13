Mark Carney will officially be sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister on Friday. He will become the 24th Prime Minister of Canada with a new Cabinet expected to be half the size of his predecessor Justin Trudeau, according to a report by Bloomberg.

His Cabinet will have 15 to 20 ministers from the current 37 ministers, including the Prime Minister, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

Carney, 59, who has previously served as the governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, won more than 85% of the votes in the race to lead the Liberal Party.

New leadership amid Donald Trump's threat Canada's new leadership comes as US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on its trading policies. Trump has also threatened to annex Canada and called it the 51st state. He has repeatedly called Trudeau “Governor," a title given to state heads in the US. His statements have received backlash from Canada.

On Wednesday, Carney said he would initiate talks with Trump if Canada's sovereignty is respected.

“America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form. We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. So Americans should make no mistake: in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win," Carney said during his victory speech.

In terms of tariffs, he claimed that Canada's retaliatory tariffs against US goods would remain until Trump continued with the trade war.

“The Canadian government is rightly retaliating with our own tariffs. My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect — and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade,” Mark Carney said.