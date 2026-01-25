Mark Carney turns to ‘Buy Canadian’ as Donald Trump threatens 100% tariff: ‘Will focus on what we can control’

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has pushed back against United States President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose 100% tariffs on the country over potential trade deals with China.

Carney on a video post on docile media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) urged citizens to “Buy Canadian”, adding that Canada will “focus on what we can control”.

The move is being viewed as major shift for Canada'Canada's economy focusing on local businesses rather than reliance on international trade.

What did Canada PM Mark Carney say? In the video, Canadian PM Carney addressing citizens saying, “With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice: ‘To focus on what we can control’. You are choosing to put your hard-earned dollars behind Canadian businesses and Canadian workers. Canada's new government is doing the same — with our new ‘Buy Canadian’ policy.”

He was referring to the Canadian government's ‘Buy Canadian Policy’ implemented in December last year, aimed at strengthening the local economy and supporting homegrown industries.

Carney called it “a mission to build big — from millions of homes that will improve affordability, to major projects that will transform our economy, to the new military hardware that will protect Canadians and our sovereignty”.

Notably, Donald Trump has repeatedly (jokingly and otherwise) referred to the Canadian prime ministers — both Mark Carney and his predecessor Justin Trudeau — as “Governors”, implying that Canada could become the 51st state of the USA. There has been pushback on the narrative from the Canadian government. However, with Donald Trump pushing hard for Greenland, which is Denmark's territory, the message doesn't seem like jokes anymore.

WATCH: Canadian PM Mark Carney outlines strategy amid Donald Trump's 100% tariffs threat Carney has promised to “build big” using Canadian materials, including steel, aluminium and lumber, signaling a move away from reliance on international trade. He also emphasised move towards use of “Canadian technology and with Canadian workers”.

“We can't control what other nations do. We can be our own best customer. We'll ‘Buy Canadian’, we'll ‘Build Canadian’. And together, we will build Canada strong,” he stated.

Why did Donald Trump threaten 100% tariffs against Canada? Carney's message comes amid escalating tensions with the US amid Canada's outreach to China. On 24 January, Donald Trump warned that he would impose 100% tariffs on Canada if the country pursued economic relations with China.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA,” Donald Trump threatened.

Prior to this, Donald Trump has also lashed out at Canada for opposing his so-called ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system over Greenland. “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!” he said on Truth Social.

China is Canada's second largest trading partner after the US and Carney's recent visit to Beijing signaled a shift to reviving economic ties. Discussions during the trip included reduced tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports and Chinese electric vehicle imports, besides possible increase in Chinese investments in the North American country. Carney has also described China as more “predictable” and “realistic and respectful”.