Bullish on India, didn’t invest in Adani due to debt: Mobius4 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The outlook for India is very good and assuming that the Indian government continues its reforms process and pays attention to investors coming to India, it is going to be a big boost to the country.
NEW DELHI : India remains one of the two largest markets in Mark Mobius’ investment portfolio. In an interview, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners and a seasoned emerging markets investor expressed strong optimism on India’s potential, and said that he plans to ramp up his exposure to the country. However, he has steered clear of investing in shares of Adani Group companies due to their elevated debt levels. Edited excerpts:
