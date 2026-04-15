Mark Mobius, emerging markets investing pioneer and Franklin Templeton veteran, passes away at 89

Mark Mobius, the legendary investor who helped put emerging markets on the global investment map, has died at the age of 89. His death was confirmed through a LinkedIn post by his spokeswoman, while a partner at Mobius Investments said he passed away in Singapore.

Mobius spent over three decades with Franklin Templeton Investments, where he became a leading advocate for investing in developing economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius was a pioneering figure in emerging markets investing, spending over three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he championed opportunities across Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Mobius helped bring global attention to developing economies as viable investment destinations.

Hired in 1987 by John Templeton, he launched one of the earliest mutual funds focused on emerging markets and went on to lead the Templeton Emerging Markets Group for nearly three decades. He built a reputation for hands-on investing, often traveling extensively to identify opportunities firsthand. Mobius successfully navigated key market moments, including the Asian financial crisis in 1997, Russia’s 1998 market turmoil, and the global bull run that began in 2009. He was also among the first major investors to recognize Africa’s potential, launching the Templeton Africa Fund in 2012.

Post-retirement ventures After retiring from Franklin Templeton in 2018, Mobius founded Mobius Capital Partners in London and later launched a new investment venture in Dubai, continuing his focus on emerging markets.

Early life and global career beginnings Born in 1936 in New York, Mobius had a diverse academic background, studying at Boston University and earning a Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His early career took him across Asia, particularly Hong Kong, where he began his journey in financial research and investment.