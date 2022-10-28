Mark Mobius says China may ease Covid zero by end-2022 to aid economy

The recently concluded congress provided few clues as to when authorities will end the policy that’s hammering Chinese growth and disrupting global supply chains. The world’s second-largest economy has come under immense pressure from moves that can see a megacity of 20 million people locked down with little notice. Economists are now forecasting growth of just 3.3% for all of 2022 -- far lower than an official target of about 5.5% set earlier this year.