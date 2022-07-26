Mark Zuckerberg bags $31 million for selling house bought at $10 million in 2012

The most expensive home sale in San Francisco this year was the $31 million sale of Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco residence, the co-founder of Facebook. Zuckerberg purchased the home in November 2012 for around $10 million. The more than 7,000 square foot home, which is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, is situated in the quiet Liberty Hill neighbourhood off Dolores Park. According to the ad, the house was constructed in 1928 and lies on a quarter-acre lot.

