Mark Zuckerberg’s latest luxury is ₹2 crore dial watch made from meteorite, Internet reacts, ‘looking more human’

The Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen wearing the De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite while appearing on a live episode of the “Acquired” LIVE event at Chase Center in San Francisco last week.

The watch's retail price is estimated to be around $260,000, with only five pieces produced each year.

In a post on X, netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's watch. A user wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune. 👀”

A user commented, “Yet he dresses like that and needs a haircut.”

Another replied, “I like his new style; he's looking more human.”

The watch features a dial crafted from a meteorite, showcasing a Milky Way galaxy pattern adorned with 24-carat gold leaf. Its strap is made from alligator leather.

According to the watchmaker's website, “Created from a meteorite, the DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite becomes the witness to this chaotically orchestrated force. De Bethune has enriched its dial with a starry sky emblematic of this timeless material. Thus, a moment is engraved where time has ceased to exist.”

A screengrab from the website.

This isn't the first time Zuckerberg has been seen wearing an expensive watch. Recently, he shared a selfie on Instagram with his arm around his wife, where watch enthusiasts quickly spotted a Patek Philippe valued at $141,400.

In an interview about his minimalist personal style a decade ago, Mr. Zuckerberg stated, "I feel like I'm not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, and that way, I can dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services and helping us reach our goal and achieve our mission," according to the New York Post.

During the taping of the "Acquired" podcast, Zuckerberg reflected on his "20-year mistake" of taking responsibility for problems he claims Meta did not cause.