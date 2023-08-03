Mark Zuckerberg, a practitioner of Jiu Jitsu, responds to McDonald's on Threads with his dream order of 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, and more.
‘20 Mc nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side McDonald's cheeseburgers’, that might just sound the dream order at the fast food chain and before you drool, let us tell you this is the order Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg would place at a McDonald's outlet.
That is right!
It is not just a burger, fries and coke.. but a plethora of dishes that would constitute ‘4,000 calories’ required to keep the machine Mark Zuckerberg running!
The 39 year old practitioner of Jiu Jitsu was responding to a post by McDonald's on Threads. McDonald's had posted, "y'all want anything from McDonald's?"
To this the Meta Co-founder replied, “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"
The reply to McDonald's by Mark Zuckerberg from his Threads handle ‘Zuck’ received many responses. This also included UFC Fighter Mike Davis who called out his training. "You're in camp! No Mcdonalds," he wrote on Threads.
This is when the conversation got even more interesting as Zuckerberg replied to Davis saying, "Not cutting weight so I need 4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious..."
(We are not disagreeing to that 'delicious bit, though!)
Mark Zuckerberg has also established his image as the a practitioner of martial arts form Jiu Jitsu. He regularly posts his videos and keeps his followers updated on his progress.
In July, Zuckerberg shared that he has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach. The 39-year-old billionaire also congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt.
Zuckerberg's Jiu Jitsu updates had also caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk. In June this year, both had agreed to a ‘cage fight’.
Elon Musk had posted a message on social media platform Twitter that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg, who in turn posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".
Meanwhile, last month it was reported by Reuters that Meta Platforms executives are heavily focused on boosting retention on their new Twitter rival Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its buzzy launch.
Retention of users on the text-based app was better than executives had expected, though it was "not perfect," Reuters quoted Zuckerberg.
