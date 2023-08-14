After days of speculations and rumours over the over the net over an epic cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms chief Sunday said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition and it’s “time to move on" from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk, Bloomberg reported.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said he is ready for the challenge if Musk ever gets serious about a real date and official event.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg posted Sunday on Meta’s Threads.

Musk on Friday said that the fight between him and the CEO of rival social media platform Meta will be held in Italy.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy," Elon Musk said in a series of tweets