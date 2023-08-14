Mark Zuckerberg says ‘time to move on’ from Musk cage fight challenge3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 AM IST
The Meta Platforms chief Sunday said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition and it’s ‘time to move on’ from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk
After days of speculations and rumours over the over the net over an epic cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms chief Sunday said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition and it’s “time to move on" from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk, Bloomberg reported.
“And all proceeds go to veterans and pediatric hospitals in Italy," he further added.
The Public feud between the two titans (Musk, and Zuckerberg) started following the launch of X’s rival Threads, and intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short blurbs in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.
Musk, the world’s richest person, talked up possibilities of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks. Musk then posted last week that he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery, reported Bloomberg
Public rivalry between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short blurbs in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.
Musk, the world’s richest person, talked up possibilities of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks. Musk then posted last week that he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery, Bloomberg reported.
Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu. In June a video of Facebook CEO training Brazilian martial art, Jiu Jitsu went viral. The video was shared by Lex Fridman who has been training with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and also expressed interest to train with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
In a post on Twitter, Fridman wrote, “Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with Elon Musk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here." Fridamn is a Research Scientist at MIT and also host of Lex Fridman podcast and has keen interest in robots and humans.