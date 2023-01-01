Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan on New Year1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
- Earlier in September 2022, Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3.
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on 31 December shared a picture on social media with his wife Priscilla Chan on the occasion of New Year announcing that they are pregnant. The power couple will be welcome their third baby in 2023.
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on 31 December shared a picture on social media with his wife Priscilla Chan on the occasion of New Year announcing that they are pregnant. The power couple will be welcome their third baby in 2023.
"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the caption says. Zuckerberg is dressed in a black suit in the image and he cradles his wife Chan's baby bump. Zuckerberg sharing a candid moment with his daughter.
"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the caption says. Zuckerberg is dressed in a black suit in the image and he cradles his wife Chan's baby bump. Zuckerberg sharing a candid moment with his daughter.
See the post here:
See the post here:
Earlier in September 2022, Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".
Earlier in September 2022, Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".
ALSO READ: From metaverse to 5G: Tech that shaped 2022
ALSO READ: From metaverse to 5G: Tech that shaped 2022
Since 2012, the couple has been married and already has two daughters. Zuckerberg announced the birth of their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg in December 2015 and welcomed their second daughter 'August' in August 2017.
Since 2012, the couple has been married and already has two daughters. Zuckerberg announced the birth of their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg in December 2015 and welcomed their second daughter 'August' in August 2017.
In 2003, the couple began dating after hey met at a Harvard University frat party and tied the knot on May 19, 2012. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022 and marked the occasion by recreating a scene from their wedding.
In 2003, the couple began dating after hey met at a Harvard University frat party and tied the knot on May 19, 2012. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022 and marked the occasion by recreating a scene from their wedding.