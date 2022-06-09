Mark Zuckerberg to helm Meta for ‘many years’: Nick Clegg

Mark Zuckerberg to helm Meta for ‘many years’: Nick Clegg2 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Despite widespread outcry over privacy problems and the widespread spread of misinformation on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has shown no signs of leaving the company.
Even when the founders of many internet companies hand off to fresh blood, Mark Zuckerberg's presence at the head of Facebook parent Meta for "many, many years" would be completely natural, Meta Global Affairs Director Nick Clegg told AFP.
Amazon, Twitter, and Google's founders have all left the company. Despite widespread outcry over privacy problems and the widespread spread of misinformation on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has shown no signs of relinquishing control.
With the update of Sheryl Sandberg's retirement as the company's number two after 14 years, succession at the mega-corporation has been in the news in recent weeks.
There's no reason for Mark Zuckerberg to leave the metaverse, Meta's immersive virtual environment that it deems the internet's future, any time soon. said Nick Clegg, the company's director of global affairs.
"It's a multi-year project. It would make sense to me that Mark Zuckerberg would want to continue, to build this new chapter of the company, and that's going to last for many years, many years," Clegg told AFP on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
"He is the founder of the company of Meta, but he is also the architect of the new chapter, of this construction, of these augmented reality and virtual reality technologies."
In 2014, Facebook purchased virtual reality headset manufacturer Oculus and created a social VR platform. The technique has gained traction in the game business, particularly among Fortnite and Roblox users.
Former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, on the other hand, stated the metaverse held great promise in the sectors of education and medicine, as well as entertainment. Teachers, for example, can take their students on a virtual excursion through ancient Greece, while doctors can master advanced surgical methods, Nick Clegg said.
And, he said, as hardware improves, the need for specialist equipment will diminish.
"In years to come, people will be able to access these new technologies through their phones," Nick Clegg said.
"We are exploring how we can increase access to everyone and not just people who can afford the new and latest hardware."
(With agency inputs)
