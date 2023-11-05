comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / World/  Mark Zuckerberg triggers memefest with post-surgery photos, netizens say 'after 70 hour work week.'
Back Back

Mark Zuckerberg triggers memefest with post-surgery photos, netizens say 'after 70 hour work week.'

 Livemint

A photograph, wherein a woman can be seen taking care of Mark Zuckerberg, went viral on Sunday. Here's what netizens said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a few photos after his surgery. (Instagram)Premium
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a few photos after his surgery. (Instagram)

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg recently shared some photographs on Instagram, showing him lying on a hospital bed. He had undergone surgery following a knee injury he sustained during a mixed martial arts session.

But no sooner, one of those pictures triggered a memefest on social media. A photograph, wherein a woman can be seen taking care of Zuckerberg, went viral on Sunday, with netizens taking potshots at corporate culture, engineers and designers.

One user commented, "indian Software engineers after 70hr/week". This was in reference to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice that stirred a controversy in late October. Murthy had said young Indians should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wants to compete with emerging economies.

 

Sharing the image, another social media user said, "Software engineers after commenting out a couple of lines of code at work."

"Designers after drawing one rectangle," another user reacted.

 

Meanwhile, some also wished for the speedy recovery of Mark Zuckerberg. "This is the first X post that I can comfortably say that I am wishing him the best recovery," a user posted on X.

 

What happened to Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast, posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.

 

A photo he posted on Instagram shows the tech billionaire lying in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, bandaged and fit with a brace.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," Zuckerberg posted on Instagram. “Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," he added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 10:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App