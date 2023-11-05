A photograph, wherein a woman can be seen taking care of Mark Zuckerberg, went viral on Sunday. Here's what netizens said.

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg recently shared some photographs on Instagram, showing him lying on a hospital bed. He had undergone surgery following a knee injury he sustained during a mixed martial arts session. But no sooner, one of those pictures triggered a memefest on social media. A photograph, wherein a woman can be seen taking care of Zuckerberg, went viral on Sunday, with netizens taking potshots at corporate culture, engineers and designers. One user commented, "indian Software engineers after 70hr/week". This was in reference to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice that stirred a controversy in late October. Murthy had said young Indians should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wants to compete with emerging economies. Sharing the image, another social media user said, "Software engineers after commenting out a couple of lines of code at work." "Designers after drawing one rectangle," another user reacted. Meanwhile, some also wished for the speedy recovery of Mark Zuckerberg. "This is the first X post that I can comfortably say that I am wishing him the best recovery," a user posted on X.

What happened to Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast, posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.

A photo he posted on Instagram shows the tech billionaire lying in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, bandaged and fit with a brace.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," Zuckerberg posted on Instagram. “Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," he added.

