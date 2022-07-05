Market tourists have been purged in crypto crash: Report

Bitcoin's on-chain activity is firmly in the bear market territory, and the most recent network utilization suggests an almost complete purge of all ‘market tourists’ and the only ones left standing are long-term holders, according to Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode
Bitcoin's (BTC) on-chain activity is firmly in the bear market territory, and the most recent network utilization suggests an almost complete purge of all “market tourists" and the only ones left standing are long-term holders, according to Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
According to Glassnode’s Weekly Onchain report, BTC has locked in one of the worst monthly price performances in history, with prices trading down -37.9% over the last 30-days, competing only with the 2011 bear market, for the crown of the worst month on record.
BTC prices consolidated this week, digesting the losses of the month, and maintaining a steady trading range around the 2017 $20,000 all-time-high.
The market opened at a high of $21,471, and traded down to a brief mid-week low of $18,741, before rallying to close at $19,139.
Even as exchanges on aggregate continue to see a net outflow of coins, there is meaningful and consistent accumulation taking place by both “Shrimps" (those holding less than 1 BTC) and “Whales" (those holding greater than 1,000 BTC).
Cohorts holding 10 to 10k BTC are almost perfectly neutral, with no notable change to their aggregate holdings.
Click on the image to enlarge
Shrimps in particular are adding to their balance at a rate of 60.46k BTC per month, the most aggressive rate in history. This is equivalent to 0.32% of the circulating supply per month.
Explaining the purge of speculative entities and market tourists, Glassnode pointed out that address activity has declined by 13% from over 1 million days in November, when BTC prices were at an all-time high, to just 870,000 per day today, suggesting little growth in new users, and even a struggle to retain existing ones.
Click on the image to enlarge
Similarly, the number of active entities, a collation of multiple addresses owned by the same individual or institution, is around 244,000 per day, which is languishing around the lower end of the Low Activity channel typical of bear markets.
“A retention of HODLers is more evident in this metric, as Active Entities is generally trending sideways, indicative of a stable base-load of users," the analysts state.
Click on the image to enlarge
Also, the growth of new entities is at all-time lows, as seen during the previous bear market in 2018 and 2019 and the transaction count remains “stagnant and sideways," indicating a lack of new demand and holders retaining their BTC in the bear market.
In conclusion, Glassnode stated that BTC on-chain activity is firmly in the bear market territory, and the most recent network utilization suggests an almost complete purge of all market tourists has occurred.
“Demand for blockspace is low, and the growth of network users is lackluster at best. However, below the surface, the market is experiencing a number of very intriguing divergences. Despite a historically bad year-to-date, and now the worst month of price-performance since 2011, strong HODLer undertones persist," it stated.
