New Delhi: Markets are looking for trust and transparency, Finland’s minister for foreign trade Ville Skinnari said on Wednesday in relation to the controversy over allegations surrounding the Adani group.

“In Finland, we always emphasize transparency. Everything is open and can be monitored and analyzed. This brings us back to the question of trust. The market is looking for trust. Where there is trust, there is money and investments. In the European Union, we really stress and emphasize the importance of smart policymaking and trust building," the visiting European minister said in response to a question on the Adani group at a press interaction. He was, however, optimistic about investments opportunities in the Indian “in the long run."

“India is a very interesting investment destination. I really believe that in the long run, India’s stock market and IPOs offer many opportunities for European and Finnish companies. The message from our companies is that let’s build up trust and transparency. That enables more investments," Skinnari said.

Skinnari, who is slated to meet with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also said European companies were pushing for an even playing field in India through the India-EU FTA that is being negotiated. “I think the most important message from Nordic countries to India is that the world needs a level playing field. Once we have a level playing field, we can build up trust, we can build up further investments and we can create jobs. In other words, we need to really build up the free trade agreement and we hope that India and the EU can find each other sooner than later," he said.

“India is a very important partner for Finland, for our companies, and for our people. India and Finland complete each other since we have a lot of similarities," he added citing technology skills. “Both countries are very engineering minded."