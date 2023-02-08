Markets want trust and transparency, says Finnish minister on Adani

Skinnari, who is slated to meet with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also said European companies were pushing for an even playing field in India through the India-EU FTA that is being negotiated. “I think the most important message from Nordic countries to India is that the world needs a level playing field. Once we have a level playing field, we can build up trust, we can build up further investments and we can create jobs. In other words, we need to really build up the free trade agreement and we hope that India and the EU can find each other sooner than later," he said.