For supper on Friday, shooting on Saturday, and lunch on Sunday, Harry invited 16 of his former Eton classmates to join him at Sandringham. Though everyone left exhausted after seeing Meghan for the first time after she confronted every visitor who didn't maintain her beliefs, Harry was expecting unending chat with his best pals. Meghan's presence and lack of humour made the event less enjoyable, claims investigative journalist Tom Bower.