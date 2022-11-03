Following rumours of heated disagreements and fallouts, some Royal Family sources assert to have the inside scoop on what really transpired in the days leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
For supper on Friday, shooting on Saturday, and lunch on Sunday, Harry invited 16 of his former Eton classmates to join him at Sandringham. Though everyone left exhausted after seeing Meghan for the first time after she confronted every visitor who didn't maintain her beliefs, Harry was expecting unending chat with his best pals. Meghan's presence and lack of humour made the event less enjoyable, claims investigative journalist Tom Bower.
His book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors" was published earlier in 2022. Harry was unprepared for Meghan's response. Any visitor who made jokes about sexism, feminism, or transgender individuals was immediately confronted by Meghan.
Harry’s friends thought Meghan had no sense of humour. They texted among one another and wondered what was wrong with Meghan. One of them thought Harry must be “nuts" to have chosen her.
According to Bower, Prince William urged Harry's uncle Earl Spencer to talk to Harry about the latter’s relation with Meghan. Spencer, the brother of Lady Diana, did not recognise the resemblance between Meghan and his sister. He and his other two sisters believed that the American actress would have a difficult time blending in with the Royal Family, Bower wrote.
Harry believed Diana's loved ones would find similarities between Diana and his future wife. He was unhappy, though, to learn that nobody thought his fiancée and his mother had anything in common. They believed Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family, which was more unsettling for him.
Spencer, who had been married three times, urged his nephew to delay getting married. His counsel elicited a sour response. Harry's constant worry was that they wouldn't have enough money to support a marriage. Meghan had been advised to keep acting to boost their income even though Harry got roughly £1.5 million a year from Charles.
Meghan, nevertheless, realised her chances of becoming an actress were slim. In order to focus on her new role as a member of the Royal Family, Meghan was informed that she might no longer be permitted to act in any more movies.
