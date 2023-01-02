Marvel's Hawkeye actor ‘critical but stable’ after plowing accident. Read here2 min read . 04:23 PM IST
Actor who played Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers franchise, Jeremy Renner is in a ‘critical but stable condition’ after he was injured in an accident while plowing snow, according toa report on entertainment magazine Variety.
Jeremy Renner played Clint Barton or Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television series beginning in 2011 film Thor, leading to the central title role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021).
The 51 year old actor has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Hurt Locker (2008) and for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Town (2010).
In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."
Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place.
"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the representative added.
Renner is reported to have owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.
The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power as of this morning, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.
On 13 December, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."
As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner is the star of the returning Paramount series The Mayor of Kingstown. The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount . Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama.
(With agency inputs)
